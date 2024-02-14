Woman injured in shooting in Clovis, police say. Officers found the suspect in Fresno

A woman was critically injured after she was shot allegedly by a man in Clovis on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers with the Clovis Police Department responded to a welfare check around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Clovis and Teague avenues and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition.

Police said 36-year-old Manuel Ramirez had left the scene and was at an apartment at Hughes and Dakota avenues in Fresno.

Clovis Police Officers and Clovis SWAT Team, with the assistance of the Fresno Police Department and California Highway Patrol went to the area and took Ramirez into custody without incident.

Police said the victim has a child with the suspect and the child is with relatives.

Ramirez was being interviewed by Clovis Police Detectives on Tuesday afternoon and will be booked into the Fresno County Jail, police said.

If you or someone you know, needs assistance regarding domestic violence, call the Marjaree Mason Center at 559-233-4357 or police 24 hours a day.