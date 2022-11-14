Woman injured in shooting at CVS in Manchester

Nov. 14—A shooting took place early Sunday morning at CVS on South Willow Street in Manchester, police said.

Officers arrived to find a woman had been shot in the arm, according to a news release. Her injuries were non-life-threatening and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers found several shell casings and a car with bullet holes in it.

Prior to the shooting, an altercation between two people took place at Yee Dynasty, a Chinese food restaurant.

"Afterwards, a group was seen arguing in the CVS parking lot and gunshots were heard," the release reads.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. To remain anonymous, call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

