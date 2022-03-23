Woman injured in shooting Fort Worth police say may have happened in another city

A woman is in serious condition after Fort Worth police said she was shot Tuesday night and found in the area of 1200 Jones Street.

Police said the woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in serious condition after officers found her after responding to a shooting call about 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of East 8th Street and Jones Street. The woman was found less than two blocks away, near the train station downtown.

Investigators determined that the shooting happened at another location, possibly in another city, according to police. The department did not say which other location they believe the shooting could have taken place.

Gun violence detectives have been assigned to the shooting and police said the investigation is ongoing. They did not say whether investigators have identified any suspects.