A woman was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Marshall’s in Deerfield Township on Saturday night, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:26 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated person with a weapon. It was reported that several shots were fired.

Deputies rendered aid to the injured woman and took several people into custody.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Hector Aponte Vega, 32. He has been charged with domestic violence and assault.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has additional information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman injured in shooting in Marshall's parking lot in Deerfield Township