Woman injured in shooting at North Kansas City hotel involving man she met online

A woman in her 30s was seriously injured after a man she had met online allegedly shot her early Thursday at a North Kansas City hotel, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded about 2:20 a.m. to the La Quinta Inn by Wyndham at 2214 Taney Street after receiving a call from the hotel reporting the shooting, said Major Jim Bagley, a spokesman for the North Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim inside a hotel room who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital where she was in serious, but stable condition, he said.

Police believe that the victim and man had met online. No suspect information was available.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone who has information to call North Kansas City police 816-274-6013 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).