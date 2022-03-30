Woman injured in shooting at Port Orchard apartment complex

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kitsap County on Tuesday.

At around 12:30 p.m., deputies and officers with the Port Orchard Police Department were called to Alta Pointe Apartments on Jefferson Avenue Southeast for a report of shots fired.

A witness said they had seen a “female with blood on her” getting into a black Mustang before fleeing the scene.

Deputies stopped the vehicle a short while later near the intersection of Bethel Road SE and SE Lund Avenue, where they contacted the driver.

South Kitsap Fire and Rescue was then called to the scene.

Crews transported the now unconscious victim, a 31-year-old Port Orchard woman, to a Tacoma hospital where she was later reported to be in stable condition.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

The driver of the Mustang was detained for questioning.

They were booked into the county jail on unrelated charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and an outstanding warrant for DUI.

The vehicle was impounded and KSCO is holding it, pending application for a search warrant.

Deputies also attempted to interview numerous people at Alta Pointe Apartments, but they were uncooperative.

After serving a search warrant, they recovered numerous firearms and incendiary devices from a residence at the apartment complex.

KSCO detectives say they do not consider this incident to be a random act of violence, as they believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Tim Keeler at TKeeler@co.kitsap.wa.us or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.CrimeStoppers.org or by using the P3 Tips app on their phone.