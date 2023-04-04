Woman injured in shooting at residence early Sunday; no arrests made

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early Sunday shooting that left a woman injured.

At about 12:58 a.m. Sunday, Amarillo officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Stuart Drive on reports of a shooting. A 38-year-old woman had been struck once in the upper body, and she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers that they were inside the residence when they heard gunshots and the woman was struck. Officers found multiple bullet strikes in the residence.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app. The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information on the weekend shooting.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police say witnesses heard gunshots, woman taken to hopsital