Woman injured in soup kitchen attack released from hospital

Oct. 11—LIMA — Lima police have released an update on an incident at Our Daily Bread soup kitchen last week that left a 53-year-old Lima woman with multiple stab wounds, including to her neck.

Catsonava Maloy, 53, of Lima, is recovering from her injuries and has been released from the hospital, according to LPD Detective Steve Stechschulte. The suspect in the assault, Juan Fuentes, remains at large. He has an active warrant for felonious assault and remains at large. Fuentes is known to have ties to several other states, including Louisiana and Arizona, police said.

Fuentes, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound Black man, is wanted for felonious assault with an edged weapon. He was last seen wearing a red or orange hooded sweatshirt and driving a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with the Ohio license plate JSM4071. Fuentes should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Maloy told first responders to the soup kitchen, located at 125 S. Central Ave. in Lima, that she was formerly in a relationship with Fuentes.

Alerts have been sent out nationwide about Fuentes being wanted for a violent felony, Stechschulte said.