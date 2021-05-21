Woman injured in south Lee County shooting

May 20—TUPELO — A Thursday afternoon shooting in a southwest Lee County residence sent a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting at a residence on County Road 51 just after 2 p.m. on May 20. Responding officers found one victim suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment for what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Officials said a person of interest was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released as it comes available.

