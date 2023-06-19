Woman injured after stabbing in Homewood

A woman was injured after a stabbing in Homewood.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Felicia and Durango Way after the woman was found. She was suffering from cuts and stab wounds to her arms.

Police say they believe the woman was stabbed at the 7200 block of Frankstown Road.

The woman was able to speak with police but they say she was apprehensive to give them details about what happened. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Tourist sub goes missing near Titanic wreck Body recovered from Allegheny River near Washington’s Landing PHOTOS: Taylor Swift brings record-breaking numbers to Acrisure Stadium during second concert in Pittsburgh VIDEO: Mother accused of driving under the influence in Plum with her 4-year-old in car DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts