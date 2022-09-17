Woman injured in stabbing in Popeye’s parking lot in Hartford

A woman was injured when she was stabbed in a Popeye’s parking lot in Hartford on Friday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute that led to a stabbing just before 3 p.m at the parking lot of a Popeyes on 199 Spencer Street. When they arrived, they found a woman exiting the passenger seat of a vehicle bleeding from the right side of her abdomen. Police began emergency care.

The woman was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Officers said that the assailant stabbed the victim outside of the vehicle she was sitting in and then fled on foot.

After searching the area, the suspect, 38-year-old Leonel Colon-Ortiz, was found hiding in the wooded area north of Pascal Lane. Colon-Ortiz is faced with a litany of charges including attempted murder, assault in the first degree and carrying a weapon among other charges.

He will appear in court on Monday, September 19th.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information are asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.