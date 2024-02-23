Woman injured by stray bullet when shots fired at North Texas apartment complex: police

A woman was injured by a stray bullet at a Watauga apartment complex Thursday afternoon, and police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Park Vista Boulevard around 4 p.m. Witnesses said they heard approximately five gunshots and then saw someone get into a white car and speed away from the scene, Watauga police said in a social media statement.

At the same time officers were canvassing the area, the Watauga Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at one of the apartments. A stray bullet had penetrated the door and hit a woman inside, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and her condition is unknown, according to officials.

Preliminary investigation indicates it was “a specific, targeted incident,” though not a drive-by shooting, police said. There’s no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is urged to contact the Watauga Police Department at 817-514-5870.

