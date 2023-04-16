Woman injured by stray bullet in suspected drive-by shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

Apr. 15—One woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after she was hit by a stray bullet in a suspected drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs Department spokesperson Robert Tornabene.

Police received calls of shots fired just after 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning on Carmel Drive, near Circle Drive and Monterey Road.

Officials said an estimated 20-25 shots were fired in the incident. According to Tornabene, the woman, who lived in the neighborhood, was hit by a stray bullet and sent to a nearby hospital.

Tornabene said the woman has no criminal affiliation and has no connection to the incident.

The woman's condition was not provided. No suspect information has been released.