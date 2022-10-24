A 22-year-old woman was shot and injured Sunday night, according to Lansing Police.

The woman, who was not identified, was in a stable condition Monday, according to a statement from the police department.

Police responded after reports of gunshots in the 900 block of West Cavanaugh Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 9:30 p.m. and discovered the victim, according to a statement from police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Woman injured in Sunday shooting in Lansing