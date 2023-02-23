Woman injured, suspect kills himself outside their workplace in Buford

Feb. 23—A Winder man shot a woman Wednesday, Feb. 22, with whom he had a relationship before fatally shooting himself at a Buford warehouse, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators said Steven Expose, 32, and the woman were leaving work around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Sherwin Parkway.

The Sheriff's Office said Expose and the woman worked together.

After getting into Expose's vehicle, the two started to argue. When the woman tried to leave the car, Expose shot her. He then returned to the vehicle and shot himself, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The woman, who was not immediately identified by law enforcement, was grazed in her stomach, and Expose was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies were called to the area after receiving reports that an injured woman was running into a warehouse in the industrial park.

The case is still under investigation.