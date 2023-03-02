Woman injured in Thursday morning Okatie shooting; police searching for suspect

Police are looking for a shooter who injured a 24-year-old woman driving down Harrison Island Road in Okatie Thursday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The call about the shooting came in around 7:45 a.m. on Harrison Island Road off Pinckney Colony Road, said Maj. Angela Viens, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The woman was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital and later to a hospital in Savannah for “severe” injuries, Viens said.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

Viens would not say how many shots were fired but did say it was not a “random act of violence.”

Additional details about the shooting were not available Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting may call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.