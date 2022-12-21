Woman injured in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Aiken

Dec. 20—A women was injured Tuesday afternoon in an Aiken shooting.

Police heard shots coming from a residence and found a female victim with a gunshot just before 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Greenville Street, according to a news release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her condition is unknown .

Police said a suspect was detained and an investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking people with any information to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at Crime Tip — City of Aiken, SC Government (cityofaikensc.gov).