Woman injured in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Aiken

Bianca Moorman, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·1 min read

Dec. 20—A women was injured Tuesday afternoon in an Aiken shooting.

Police heard shots coming from a residence and found a female victim with a gunshot just before 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Greenville Street, according to a news release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her condition is unknown .

Police said a suspect was detained and an investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking people with any information to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at Crime Tip — City of Aiken, SC Government (cityofaikensc.gov).

