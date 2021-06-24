Woman injured in Wednesday afternoon shooting

Jun. 23—STARKVILLE — Police are investigating an afternoon shooting near a troubled apartment complex in north Starkville.

The Starkville police responded to the Brooksville Garden apartments at 305 Everglade Avenue on June 23 for a shooting that left at least one person injured. Authorities said one female was transported to the Oktibbeha County Hospital for medical care.

Police have not released any further information.

The Starkville Police Department is very familiar with the apartment complex north of Highway 182 and near Westside Park. In the past four years, officers have responded to at least six shootings. In November 2019, a 16-year-old was charged as an adult with murder following a fatal shooting there.

