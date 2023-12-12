Woman who was injured in west Olympia and later died jumped out of moving car, police say

A 28-year-old woman who injured her head last month in west Olympia and later died at a hospital jumped out of a moving vehicle, police say.

About 1:30 a.m. Nov. 18, Bailey Ann O’Sullivan was a passenger in a vehicle in the 1700 block of Fourth Avenue West. After O’Sullivan jumped from the vehicle, police responded to the disturbance and found a distraught male driver holding the woman, Police Lt. Paul Lower said.

O’Sullivan was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia and then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she died on Nov. 25, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 33-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault. He allegedly told police the woman jumped out of the vehicle.

Investigating detectives conducted a forensic search of the vehicle to see if there was evidence of a struggle, and as a result, the charges were bumped down to just driving under the influence, Lower said.

Detectives attempted to contact witnesses, but it was difficult to find witnesses to an incident happening at 1:30 a.m., he said.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Olympia police at 360-753-8300.

