Woman injured in Wichita officer-involved shooting; teen found dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A teen is dead, and a woman was injured following an officer-involved shooting.

It all started Sunday night in the 8400 block of W. Central near Tyler.

Wichita police arrived at an apartment and found a woman with a gun. She was inside. Police backed out and called in SWAT to start negotiations. The negotiation lasted five hours, and police say the woman began pointing a gun at them.

“We have negotiators that were communicating with her by telephone, and you know, because she was standing in the doorway, there were loud verbal commands communicated over a PA system so she could hear what she needed to do to comply with our commands so there are layers and aspects of it,” Capt. Ronald Hunt, Wichita Police Department, said.

Missing Kansas man found dead

That was when police fired, hitting the woman.

“Even though she was armed with a handgun and we were communicating with her, she would step outside. She was still armed with the gun. She placed the gun down for a second and then picked it back up, pointing it at herself,” Hunt said.

Once police got inside, they found a teen dead. Wichita police say the teen lived with a parent but were unable to confirm the relationship between the woman and the teen. The woman is now in the hospital.

The KBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and Wichita police will investigate the homicide.

KSN News will continue to follow this story online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.