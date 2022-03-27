Woman inmate found unresponsive in her cell

Mar. 27—NORWALK — A female inmate was transported to Fisher-Titus Medical Center Thursday from the Huron County Jail after suffering a medical emergency.

The female was arrested by the Willard Police Department on Wednesday and booked into the jail on fresh charges of breaking and entering and aggravated possession of drugs.

She was kept under close surveillance and during a security check the female was not breathing and unresponsive.

The correction staff called for an ambulance and performed CPR until North Central EMS arrived. She was then transported to Fisher-Titus for further treatment.

The incident is under investigation.