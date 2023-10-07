Woman intentionally hits man with SUV in Xenia, police say

A woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a man with her SUV on purpose in Xenia Saturday morning.

Xenia police were called to the area of Colorado Drive and Atkinson Drive around 7:30 a.m. on a report of a person hit by a vehicle.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that the driver of a silver SUV involved in the incident had been “driving crazy” and that a female could be heard yelling, according to Xenia police.

When officers got to the scene, they found the suspect, 32-year-old Shelby Fugate, and the victim, a 42-year-old man.

While investigating the incident, officers learned that a domestic dispute had occurred and that Fugate intentionally hit the man with her SUV. Video captured by a bystander showed the SUV go in reverse before speeding over the sidewalk and toward the victim, hitting him in the front yard of a home on Colorado Drive.

The victim declined medical treatment, police said.

Fugate was arrested and charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and aggravated vehicular assault.

Police also received reports that they heard a gunshot, but they have found no evidence of that at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information can call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937)-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937)-347-1623.