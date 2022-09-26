Woman who was intentionally mowed down in wild Queens street fight mourned by heartbroken mother: ‘The pain I feel is unbearable’

A woman who was deliberately run down by a car in a wild Queens melee was celebrating her cousin’s birthday at the club where the fight started, her grieving mother said Monday.

“I feel my heart, my soul is broken,” sobbed Desiree Graham, the victim’s mother. “She was supposed to bury me, not me bury her.”

Tiara Graham, 31, went out to Showtime Bar and Lounge near the corner of 101st Ave. and 120th St. in South Richmond Hill, where a large fight broke out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, cops and the woman’s mother said.

The chaos wound its way down 120th St., where surveillance footage caught a man throwing a bag of garbage at another person who appeared to be holding a blade.

A witness told the Daily News about 15 men were pummeling one man in the street as a group of women screamed and yelled.

Someone involved in the fight got into a white Nissan sedan and sped toward the group, which was at 120th St. and 97th Ave., cops said.

The driver intentionally slammed into Graham, according to police. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital but could not be saved.

Four men injured in the chaos made their own way to Jamaica Hospital and NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Hillcrest, cops said.

The men had slash or stab wounds, while two of them also appeared to have also been hit by the Nissan.

“How do you have a fight in a club with a bunch of people and then go out and get in your car and run a bunch a people over and kill my baby?” asked the grieving mother.

When she received the call her daughter had been hit, she headed south from Utica, which she’s called home for about a decade.

“When they told me she got hit, I drove four hours so fast,” said Desiree Graham, 51. “But then they called me, and I heard everybody screaming and crying in the background.

“I was told that car dragged my baby, and someone kicked her,” she added.

She was shown pictures of the crime scene, where the bumper of the Nissan and her daughter’s shoes were still in the street.

“I want these people caught,” said the victim’s mother. “I want them to do life in jail because the pain I feel is unbearable.”

Tiara Graham had recently obtained a passport after discovering her love for travel. She was planning a trip to Jamaica in October to celebrate her birthday.

“She didn’t want to go because she was planning for her trip to Jamaica,” the mother said of the night her daughter died.

“She was so proud that she got her passport,” she continued. “She said, ‘I’m traveling the world, Ma.’”

The victim lived in East New York, Brooklyn, and worked at Walgreens.

“My daughter had a good heart,” Desiree Graham said. “Anything you needed, she gave to you.”

“She could have a fight with you today, but if you need food tomorrow, she would bring you food,” the woman added.

Graham had a girlfriend whose 10-year-old son she treated as her own.

“She took care of that little boy. She said, ‘You’re all going to respect that he is my son,’” said Desiree Graham. “My daughter was a family person. Everything was family to her.”

The heartbroken mom couldn’t even a candlelight vigil held for her daughter after her death.

“If that person had a heart, if that person has kids, turn yourself in,” she begged of the driver. “I know it’s not going to bring my daughter back, but I want to look into the face of who killed my baby.

“I want that person to see how I’m dying inside, I want that person to see my face and see what they did out of anger,” she added.

Police are still looking for the person who mowed Graham down.

“I don’t hate you; I just want to look at you. Then maybe I’ll have a little bit of peace. I’m begging, I’m pleading, just give yourself up,” said Desiree Graham.

She said she wouldn’t wish the pain she’s going through on anyone.

“I’ve only slept about an hour,” she said. “Every time I close my eyes, I see her face. She was loved.”