Woman intentionally runs over 4 people during argument in driveway, Florida cops say

A woman is accused of intentionally running over another woman she was fighting with and hitting three others, Florida deputies said.

Mariah Denise Robbins Smith, 23, was behind the wheel of a white Chevrolet SUV parked by a Dodge Ram in the driveway of an Immokalee home on Jan. 6, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was arguing with another woman in the driveway, deputies said, but it is unclear what the argument was about.

“(The woman) stated that the Chevrolet SUV was facing north in front of the residence when it suddenly reversed, stopped and then drove forward directly at the (three women and one man) who were standing next to the Dodge Ram,” according to the affidavit.

The woman told deputies Smith “intentionally” drove into them “as a way to harm them,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man who was hit, who was the husband of the woman arguing with Smith, said he “remembered hearing the tires of the SUV squeal” before it ran into them, according to the affidavit.

He told deputies Smith said “I’m going to run over a (expletive),” then backed up the SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

The SUV hit the people, then the Ram and continued until it crashed into the fence of the house next door, deputies said. Smith then drove off, according to the affidavit.

Two women were pinned between the SUV and the Ram, and then ran over, according to the affidavit.

They were declared “trauma alert” and were taken to the hospital in a helicopter with significant head and torso injuries, and one had a broken arm, deputies said.

The husband, and owner of the Ram, said his wrists were injured but he would get treated on his own, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman originally arguing with Smith was hit by the front fender of the SUV and knocked her head onto the metal tailgate of the Ram, she told deputies. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith was found nearby driving a vehicle that matched the description and had damage to its front end, deputies said.

She was taken into custody and charged with four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal mischief, according to the affidavit.

Smith was out on bond at the time from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run charges, deputies said.

Immokalee is about 120 miles northwest of Miami.

