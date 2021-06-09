A woman introduced as a Univision reporter lavished praise on Kamala Harris at a press conference in Mexico, but the channel says she doesn't work for them

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a press conference at the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma hotel in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman introduced as a Univision reporter lavished praise on Kamala Harris during a press conference.

"I voted for you," the woman told Harris.

But the network says she has no connection to them.

A woman who was introduced as a Univision reporter and lavished praise on Vice-President Kamala Harris during a press conference in Mexico this week in fact had no connection to the channel, the company said on Wednesday.

Harris was taking questions at a press conference in Mexico City when her chief spokesperson Symone Sanders announced that the "next question will come from Maria Fernanda at Univision," a media company.

The woman did not correct the introduction and instead told Harris: "Thank you Madam Vice President. For me, it's an honor because I was able to vote for the first time as a nationalized citizen and I voted for you.

"My first question is: What would you say to these women, those mothers, and also women of color on both sides of the border - farmers, many of whom I see every day, as a message of hope? But also, what will you do for them in the coming years?"

"That's a great question, and thank you," Harris replied.

After the press conference, Univision's president for news in the United States Daniel Coronell said that the individual was not employed by the network and had no connection to them.

"In Mexico an individual which has no association with Univision claimed to be a reporter for [Univision Noticias] in order to ask the VP a question and to compliment Kamala Harris," he wrote on Twitter.

"Let it be clear to everyone that Ms. Maria Fernanda Reyes is not part of this media organization."

The firm does employ a Maria Fernanda Lopez, but she said she had not asked the question and was in Miami when the press conference in Mexico was held.

"I am Maria Fernanda LOPEZ ... I have never traveled to Mexico," she wrote on Twitter.

-MARIA FERNANDA LOPEZ (@mafelopeztv) June 9, 2021

Fox News reported Tuesday that it had spoken to Maria Fernanda Reyes, who asked the question at Harris's press conference. She said that Harris's spokeswoman had identified her by her correct name but incorrectly said that she worked for Univision.

In fact, Fox News reported, Reyes is an entrepreneur who spends a lot of time traveling and working with farmers in the US, Mexico, and India, and had been invited to attend the press conference by fellow entrepreneurs.

She said she had been surprised to be selected for a question and had not corrected Symonds because she was caught up in the moment.

Symone Symonds said on Tuesday that Harris's team was "looking into" the matter.

