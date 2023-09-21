Woman investigated for child endangerment after erratic driving on I-75

Police arrested an Ohio woman last weekend on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges after others reported her driving erratically on I-75.

At 11:21 p.m. Saturday, Monroe County Central Dispatch alerted Monroe police officer that witnesses reported a silver sedan driving northbound on I-75, swerving all over the roadway and stopping in the middle lane of traffic before exiting the freeway at East Front Street, a post from the Monroe Public Safety Department on Facebook said.

An officer quickly located the car and found a woman outside of the vehicle, urinating, the post said. The woman was identified as being 39 years old, from Cleveland and the driver of the vehicle. Other officers arrived and recognized the signs of intoxication and suspected the woman to be under the influence of alcohol. Sobriety evaluations confirmed the driver was "highly intoxicated." Officers placed her under arrest.

As officers were investigating, they noted that the woman had five children in the vehicle with her, all under the age of 12.

Officers transported the children to the police station and contacted the Child Protective Services, the post said. With CPS’s assistance, family members were contacted and the children were soon reunited with relatives.

Prior to having the vehicle removed from the scene, an officer found a concealed, loaded handgun within the reach of the driver as well as open alcoholic containers.

Charges of child endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon and having open intoxicants are being sought in this case. Police did not release the woman's name pending her arraignment.

"The Monroe Police Department would like to express our appreciation and thank the citizens who called Central Dispatch to report this driver," the post said.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Woman investigated for child endangerment after erratic driving