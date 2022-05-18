Woman invited home by Greenwich Village man steals his booze, ATM card after he passes out

A 47-year-old man who invited a woman back to his Greenwich Village apartment was unwittingly ripped off by her and an accomplice, police said Wednesday.

The crook and an accomplice left the victim’s Sheridan Square apartment near Grove St. with a six pack, his credit card, which they used to buy more booze, and his ATM card, which they used to steal nearly $6,700 from his account, police said.

Police said the victim met the woman on his way home, then invited her to his apartment. They can be seen on video entering his building at 2:15 a.m. April 17.

Fifteen minutes later, the woman’s friend showed up, apparently invited there by the suspect, though it wasn’t clear if the victim, who passed out at some point, was aware the friend was coming over.

At 4 a.m., the women left the building with the victim’s valuables.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspects Wednesday and are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.