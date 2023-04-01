Woman involved in area gas station robberies pleads guilty

Apr. 1—A woman who participated in the robbery of two area gas stations pleaded guilty Friday in Vernon Superior Court.

The woman, Stephanie Beaulieu, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts each of third-degree larceny and third-degree assault.

The conditions of the plea deal mean that Beaulieu won't be sentenced to any additional time in prison, having already been held since an arrest in August 2021.

Once she is released she will take part in a treatment program and will be on probation.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 12.

The charges stem from robberies that occurred at two gas stations in 2021 in Tolland and Coventry.

The Tolland station on Merrow Road was robbed on Aug. 12 around 1 a.m., according to police. An employee stepped outside to smoke around that time when a car pulled up and a woman, who was later identified as Beaulieu, entered the store.

Once inside she began stuffing cigarettes into a bag, and when the employee tried to stop her, a man restrained him from behind.

A similar incident occurred four days later in Coventry, when Beaulieu entered the Cumberland Farms on Boston Turnpike and began pulling cigarette boxes from the display rack, police said.

Beaulieu and the vehicle used in the Coventry robbery were both located the next day in Hartford. Beaulieu admitted to stealing cigarettes that month, and identified herself in a surveillance video from the Tolland station.

She has a number of other charges pending in Hartford and New Britain Superior Courts.

