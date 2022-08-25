Woman involved in deadly Jacksonville road rage incident sentenced to 8 years in prison

A Jacksonville woman found guilty of vehicular homicide was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday.

The sentencing comes after Ana Jimenez was involved in a crash that left one person dead on April 11, 2019.

Related: State Attorney’s office release 911 calls, witness interviews in April 2019 deadly road rage crash

On that day, Jimenez told police that someone in a gray Chevrolet Suburban hit her white Honda Civic on the Buckman Bridge and she was hurt. That person was later identified as James Robinson.

Jimenez then followed Robinson and they got off San Jose Boulevard, where she tried blocking him in a nearby parking lot. She continued to follow Robinson back onto the Buckman Bridge where she chased him, cut him off, switched lanes and swerved into him against the barrier wall, witnesses said.

As the two drivers made their way to Highway 17, another witness said the two vehicles continued to collide with each other. Robinson eventually lost control as he tried changing lanes, veering off the road into oncoming traffic, when he was killed.

Investigators said six total cars were involved, but the other drivers and passengers survived. The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident was caused by road rage.

Jimenez will serve seven years of probation following completion of her eight-year sentence.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.