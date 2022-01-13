Woman Involved In U.S. Capitol Riot Suing D.C. Police for $1 Million, Claims Officers Assaulted Her During ‘Peaceful Protest’

A woman whose charges in relation to the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack are moving forward has filed a lawsuit against the Chief of the DC Police, numerous officers, and the District of Columbia citing police brutality.

Victoria Charity White, 40, faces charges of impeding or attempting to impede law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and as her case continues to move forward, she’s decided to fire back at the officers involved claiming that she was brutalized while “peacefully protesting” at the government building.

Screen capture from video uploaded to YouTube from the January 6 insurrection.

White’s Attorney Joseph McBride filed paperwork with the U.S. District Court on Jan. 5, as seen in documents obtained by ABC 6 News claiming that the Rochester, Minnesota, resident was “engaged in protected speech and/or activity and peaceful assembly by peacefully protesting at the U.S. Capitol building” when she was “(1) beaten, (2) assaulted, (3) battered, (4) physically abused, (5) subjected to false imprisonment by being grabbed and prevented from escaping physical abuse and punishment without probable cause or just reason.”

She also claims that video evidence of the assault exists.

“She was egregiously abused for wearing a MAGA hat. That is the only reason that we can come up with why she was targeted by this officer, why she was brutalized by this officer,” McBride previously told MPR News.

In the documents, White claims that she was unjustifiably “beaten with a metal baton approximately 35 times and punched in the face five times” by an officer who was aided and abetted by other officers. In the federal case against White, prosecutors claimed that she attempted to grab an officer’s riot shield and helped raise up a fellow rioter on the side of the building who then attacked officers.

White has pleaded not guilty to her felony charge of obstructing police and faces several others including “entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; Violent entry and Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol building; and Obstruction of Justice/Congress.”

White’s attorneys are seeking $1 million in damages along with “attorneys’ fees, costs, and any other further relief the Court deems just and proper.” She is also demanding a trial by jury.

