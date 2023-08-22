Woman jabs Walmart shopper in neck with needle full of ‘foreign substance’, GA cops say

A woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck with a needle at an Atlanta-area Walmart remains behind bars, police in Georgia say.

The 55-year-old was arrested Aug. 10 after a customer accused her of jabbing him with a needle filled with “a foreign substance” as he shopped at the store’s location in Duluth, according to a police incident report.

Her friend, a 73-year-old man, was also arrested and was charged with obstruction.

Officers responded at about 10:45 p.m. and were met by a loss prevention officer who told them a woman assaulted another customer, the report said. The suspect left the store soon afterward and got into a blue SUV parked outside, police said.

That’s where authorities said they encountered the woman’s friend, who was in the vehicle. At one point, the man got out and approached officers as they tried arresting the woman, prompting an officer to use a Taser on him, police said.

Backup arrived and boxed the SUV in after authorities said the man tried to drive away.

During her arrest, police said the woman slipped out of her handcuffs multiple times. A struggle ensued, and a gun on her waistband “broke free ... and slid across the blacktop” when an officer forced her to the ground, according to the report.

Officers also said they found two loaded rifles and a shotgun inside the SUV.

The woman faces multiple charges including aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and obstruction, police said.

Authorities didn’t give an update on the injured shopper’s condition but said they’re investigating a motive for the attack.

Both the woman and her friend remained in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail on a $3,500 bond as of Aug. 22, online records show.

Duluth is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

