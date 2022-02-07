A Harriman woman has been indicted by an Anderson County grand jury and charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 death of her husband, T.S. Thrasher, 29.

Samantha Anne Hendley, 35, of Harriman was picked up and booked by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the Anderson County jail in Clinton Monday. She is being held on $1 million bond, according to the jail website.

T.S. Thrasher

The TBI is crediting her arrest to "more than seven years of casework by special agents."

On Dec.8, 2014, 29-year-old Thomas Steven Thrasher Jr., known as T.S., was shot and killed inside his Oak Ridge apartment, the TBI outlined in its release. Thrasher, his wife and family lived in the Rolling Hills Apartments, The Oak Ridger has reported.

After receiving a request from Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI agents began working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate the case. During the course of the investigation, Hendley was identified as a person of interest.

Last week, an Anderson County grand jury returned an indictment charging Hendley with one count of first-degree murder.

There will be more on this breaking news story.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Woman jailed; accused of murdering her husband in Oak Ridge in 2014