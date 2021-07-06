Woman jailed, accused of shooting woman in back during argument in Middletown

Jul. 5—A woman was shot in the back late Saturday during an argument inside a car in Middletown.

Police were called around 11:40 p.m.. to Kettering Health Middletown for a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Middletown Division of Police.

The gunshot victim told police that she had an argument with another woman while sitting in a car in the 1900 block of Minnesota Street. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Jasmine Foster, 39, was identified as the shooting suspect. She was booked into the Middletown City Jail on suspicion of felonious assault, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detective Brook McDonald at 513-425-7745.