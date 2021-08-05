Woman jailed for assaulting deputy sheriff

Aug. 5—ASHLAND — A borough woman was jailed after assaulting a Schuylkill County sheriff's deputy who, with another deputy, were trying to serve a court order against her on Monday.

Sgt. Jennifer Morgan and Deputy John Buchinsky charged Marie E. Maurer, 57, of 1334 Spruce St., with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and resisting arrest and a summary charge of harassment.

In paperwork filed with the court, the deputies said they went to the home to serve Maurer with a protection from abuse order granted in Schuylkill County Court.

According to the order, Maurer was evicted and excluded from the 1334 Spruce St. address, and the deputies said they told the woman she had to leave the residence. Maurer tried to close the door, but the deputies said they entered and continued to advise her that she had to leave, but the woman ran up the steps and locked herself in a bedroom.

The deputies said they spoke with Maurer for several minutes through the door, still advising her if she did not exit the room and leave she would be taken into custody, but the woman still refused.

Morgan and Buchinsky said they contacted Chief Deputy Sheriff Brian Tobin, who advised them to force their way into the room and take Maurer into custody.

While the deputies were entering the room, they said, Maurer continued to resist by kicking Morgan in the chest, causing redness and bruising.

Maurer then went to the ground, "balling up" and refusing to let the deputies handcuff her.

They were eventually able to take Maurer into custody, and she was taken to the sheriff's office at the Schuylkill County Courthouse and later arraigned and jailed.

Maurer was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi, Tremont, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $75,000 straight cash bail.

Maurer will now have to appear for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Thomas H. Xavios, Frackville, at a later date.