Woman jailed after attempted car theft in Hempfield, troopers say

Sep. 7—A Braddock woman is in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bond, charged with assaulting a man at a Hempfield convenience store early Saturday during an unsuccessful attempt to steal his car.

Jesse Jamar Burton, 34, was arrested by state police on multiple assault and attempted robbery charges after the 3:53 a.m. incident Saturday at the Sheetz along Route 30, east of Greensburg.

Trooper Cory Elliott reported that a man driving a red Pontiac G5 stopped at the convenience store to buy some food but, when he returned to his car, found Burton sitting in the driver's seat.

The man told troopers that the woman asked if it was his car.

He replied, "Yes, and please get out," court documents said.

Elliott said in court papers the woman unsuccessfully attempted to wrestle the man's keys away from him before she ran from the scene.

Troopers said a search of the area failed to locate Burton, but she was later found walking along Roseytown Road. Burton ran from police, but was taken into custody.

Elliott said the Burton admitted to police that she was planning to steal the man's car.

Burton did not have an attorney listed in court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 14.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .