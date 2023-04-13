Woman jailed for drunken driving with child in car

Apr. 12—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A New Auburn woman convicted for drunken driving with three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system with an 8-year-old child in her car will serve a 20-day jail sentence.

Kristine Knutson, 39, 222 N. Central St., pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated with a child in the car.

Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the 20-day jail sentence on that conviction. Knutson was given credit for one day in jail already served, and she was granted Huber work release privileges.

Knutson also entered a plea to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, but Gibbs gave Knutson a deferred prosecution on that conviction. If Knutson completes an alcohol and drug assessment program and doesn't have any other issues in the next two years, the second-degree recklessly endangering safety conviction will be dismissed.

Charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia were read-in and dismissed.

Knutson has 30 days to report to jail. She also must pay a $1,555 fine, her driver's license is revoked for 16 months, and she must have an ignition interlock device installed in her vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, an eyewitness called the dispatch center at 8 p.m. on July 23 and reported a vehicle was driving erratically on U.S. 53, near Highway 64. The driver turned off and headed westbound on Highway 64. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and observed it cross over the white fog line multiple times.

The driver, Knutson, showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. A blood draw would later show she had a .280 blood-alcohol level — more than three times the legal limit of .08. An 8-year-old boy was in the back seat of her vehicle. Police searched her purse and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.