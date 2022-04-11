Woman jailed after Sunday fire at her Frank Myers Road residence

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Frank Myers Road resident is suspected of setting a Sunday fire at her residence.

Holly Lynn Wyatt, 52, of the 14000 block of Frank Myers Road was arrested Sunday evening on a preliminary charge of arson as a Level 3 felony, according to Sheriff Randy Retter in a news release. The charge is enhanced because a firefighter battling the blaze required a trip to Reid Health, where the firefighter was treated and released.

Wyatt remained in the Wayne County Jail Monday morning with a $20,000 bond.

She was located Sunday when sheriff's officers responded to a call for an unwanted person at a residence in the 2600 block of Ind. 1, according to Retter. She had arrived in a black truck and refused to leave the driveway.

Multiple 911 calls about 4:10 p.m. Sunday reported heavy smoke north of Interstate 70 and west of Ind. 1. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, according to Retter, and Cambridge City Fire Department reported the fire was controlled within 70 minutes.

Information provided by witnesses and firefighters led the sheriff's office and Indiana state fire marshal to begin an investigation into the fire as a possible arson, according to Retter.

Wayne County Emergency Communications, Reid Health EMS, Cambridge City Fire Department, Milton Fire Department, Hagerstown Fire Department, Centerville Fire/Rescue, Dublin Fire/EMS, Cambridge City Police Department and the Hagerstown Police Department all provided assistance.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Frank Myers Road fire leads to arson charge for Richmond woman