Woman throws dog off two-storey roof

Judge was jailed and banned from owning a pet for 10 years

An Australian woman who was caught on camera throwing her dog off the roof of a two-storey carpark has been jailed for her ‘‘callous and cruel’’ crime.

Princess the 10-year-old Maltese/shih-tzu cross was found on the ground near a Westfield shopping centre in Perth, Western Australia, by a member of the public who assumed the dog had been hit by a car.

The dog was rushed to a nearby vet who phoned read the pet’s microchip and called the owner, Amy Lea Judge, and her boyfriend, Scott Frost.

When the couple arrived at the clinic to discuss the dog’s injuries and costs involved in treatment, they opted for the dog to be euthanised.

Amy Lea Judge and her dog Princess

Footage later obtained by police and animal welfare investigators showed Judge had actually hurled Princess off a roof, a height of almost 30 feet, during an argument with Frost.

Eight minutes of CCTV captured during the April 2022 incident showed the 26-year-old woman repeatedly dangling her small, fluffy pet off the roof and allowing it to walk along the roof edge. Judge appeared to be in conflict with Frost, who remained in the car.

The footage then showed Judge eventually throwing the dog over the roof edge before she and Frost left the carpark.

Judge later took to social media to confess, writing ‘‘I threw my dog off the top story (sic) of a shopping centre carpark and watched her fall to her death but she survived and needed to be put down.’’

She said she ‘‘can’t live with the guilt’’ and that the secret was ‘‘tearing me apart’’.

‘‘I did her a favour because all I did was hurt and abuse her,’’ Judge added.

Judge was jailed on Tuesday for 10 months for the crime prosecutors labelled “egregious, callous and cruel”. She was ordered to serve an additional two months for unrelated matters.

She was also banned from owning a pet for 10 years.

Judge threw Princess off a roof 30 feet high

Frost was separately fined for not taking reasonable steps to protect an animal from harm. He was banned from owning an animal for three years.

Kylie Green, the state Inspector Manager for the Royal Society for the Protection of Animals (RSPCA), said the case was the “most distressing” she had seen in her 11 years on the job.

“Dogs can be so trusting, and they rely on their owners to keep them safe. I can’t think of a more disgusting betrayal of that trust,” Ms Green said.

“Today’s outcome delivers some justice for the pain and terror poor Princess endured in her final hours.’’

