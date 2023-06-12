Woman jailed for using abortion pills after legal cut-off date while rules eased in lockdown

Woman taking pills

A woman has been jailed for more than two years for taking abortion pills after the legal cut-off time while rules were relaxed during lockdown.

Carla Foster, a 44-year-old mother of three, took abortion-inducing drugs when she was between 32 and 34 weeks pregnant.

She claimed she felt too “embarrassed” to see a doctor after becoming pregnant in 2019 and that she did not know how far along she was.

At Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday, prosecutors outlined how she made several internet searches between February and May 2020, including “how to lose a baby at six months” and “how to hide a pregnancy bump”.

The then Health Secretary Matt Hancock approved a change to abortion rules on March 30 2020 allowing services to prescribe and deliver pills over the phone.

Women were previously required to attend a clinic for an in-person appointment before taking the pills at home.

Three and a half weeks later after this change, tFoster searched online: “I need to have an abortion but I’m past 24 weeks” - the legal limit for abortions unless in extreme circumstances.

Woman lied to nurse practitioner during phone call

She lied to a nurse practitioner from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) during a phone call 12 days later, convincing them she was just seven weeks pregnant.

The drugs mifepristone and misoprostol were then sent to her home address.

She took mifepristone on May 9, and misoprostol two days later.

That evening while making a 999 call to say she was in labour, she suffered a miscarriage and her daughter Lily was born stillborn.

A post-mortem examination determined the child was between 32 and 34 weeks gestation.

“There was no sign of natural disease or trauma that could explain her death,” said Justice Pepperall in sentencing.

Foster was initially charged with child destruction and pleaded not guilty.

She later pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of section 58 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, administering drugs or using instruments to procure abortion, which was accepted by the prosecution.

The maximum sentence is life imprisonment.

Judge dismissses plea for non-custodial sentence

Before her sentencing, a letter from the heads of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Royal College of Midwives and other health bodies had urged for a non-custodial sentence, warning her imprisonment would “deter other women from accessing telemedical abortion service” or being “open and honest with medical professionals”.

However, Justice Pepperall dismissed their pleas saying the letter was “inappropriate” and that it was the role of Parliament to change laws, not judges.

He acknowledged Foster had taken the pills “against the backdrop of the first and most intense phase of lockdown at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

He said: “Forced to stay at home, you moved back in with your long-term but estranged partner while carrying another man’s child. You were, I accept, in emotional turmoil as you sought to hide the pregnancy.”

She was sentenced to a 28-months imprisonment with 14 months in custody and the remainder on licence after her release.

The sentencing was condemned by BPAS and Amnesty International, the human rights charity.

Chiara Capraro, women’s human rights programme director at Amnesty International UK, said: “It is shocking - and quite frankly terrifying - that in 2023 a woman in the UK has been sentenced to jail because of a law dating back to 1861.

“Access to abortion is essential healthcare and should be managed as such. This is a tremendously sad story and underscores the desperate need for legal reform in relation to reproductive health.

Clare Murphy, the chief executive of BPAS, said: “We are shocked and appalled by the decision to sentence a mother of three to 28 months in prison for using abortion pills to end her own pregnancy.

“No woman can ever go through this again. In their sentencing remarks, the judge made it that women will only be protected from prosecution if MPs bring forward legal change.

“There has never been a clearer mandate for parliamentary action, and the need has never been so urgent.”

