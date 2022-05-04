Woman jogger sexually attacked near downtown Carrboro

Police are investigating a reported sexual assault Wednesday after a woman said a man threw her to the ground on Jones Ferry Road just after midnight.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Jones Ferry Road east of downtown around 12:05 a.m., the Carrboro Police Department stated in a news release.

The woman was jogging near Willow Creek Shopping Center, the release stated, when a man approached her from behind, threw her to the ground and began assaulting her, the release stated.

Someone nearby heard the woman screaming and called 911.

The suspect ran toward Poplar Place Apartments on Jones Ferry Road, the release continued. The woman was taken to UNC Hospitals for treatment.

The suspect was described as a black male with a dark complexion, clean shaven, approximately6 feet tall, medium build, possibly in his mid-30s.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Investigator Trey Kennedy at 919-918-7412, or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

