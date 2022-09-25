Woman jogging in Manhattan’s Fort Tryon Park beaten, sexually assaulted at knifepoint by mugger

A woman jogging through Manhattan’s Fort Tryon Park was beaten and sexually assaulted at knifepoint by a mugger, police said Sunday.

The 35-year-old runner was confronted inside the Inwood park by an attacker who dragged her by the hair behind a tree near Henry Hudson Parkway and Tryon Place about 10:50 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

He punched her multiple times in the face and pulled out a knife.

He sexually assaulted her with his hand before riding off on a motorized scooter with her watch and cellphone. The items are worth about $630.

The woman suffered injuries to her left eye, left arm and right leg, cops said. Medics took her to a nearby hospital.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect on his scooter and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down. He was last seen riding downtown on Riverside Drive.

The suspect is described as in his 20s or 30s and about 6-foot-1 with a dark complexion and slim build. He wore a black hoodie with the words “Honor Thy Gift” on the back, black jeans and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.