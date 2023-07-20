Woman jogging through Manhattan’s Riverside Park thrown to ground, nearly raped by stranger on bicycle

A woman jogging through Manhattan’s Riverside Park was thrown to the ground and nearly raped by a stranger on a bicycle, police said Thursday.

The 38-year-old victim was jogging on the bike path inside the park near W. 89th St. when the creep pedaled up to her about 10 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

He got off the bike, shoved the victim to the ground and groped her as he tried to take her shorts off.

The crook then took off his pants and flashed the woman, who screamed for help.

Startled by her screams, the attacker jumped back on his bike and sped off, cops said.

Medics took the woman to Mount Sinai West, where she was treated for cuts and bruises.

Cops are asking the public’s help finding the attacker.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, in his mid 30s or early 40s and about 5-foot-6. He wore a red sports jersey with the number “40″ on the back and was riding a dark-colored bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.