A woman jumped off the Brickell Bridge, and Miami police have shut it down

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

Officers shut down the Brickell Bridge in both directions early Thursday after a woman jumped and died by suicide, according to Miami police.

Police received a call about a female jumper shortly after 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead, said Miami police spokeswoman Officer Kiara Delva.

The bridge remains closed in both directions for the investigation. Detectives are in the process of identifying the woman and contacting her family.

“This will affect commuters in the Brickell and Downtown Miami areas. Please avoid area and seek alternate routes,” Miami police posted on Twitter shortly before 8 a.m.

Police are recommending people who want to leave or enter downtown or Brickell use the Miami Avenue bridge or the Southwest Second Avenue bridge.

On Wednesday morning, police closed the Miami Avenue bridge, which also connects downtown Miami to the Brickell area, for several hours after a bicyclist who tried to beat the drawbridge plunged to his death.

If you or someone you know is thinking about self harm, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It’s available 24/7.

