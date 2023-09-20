Woman, who jumped into outhouse toilet to retrieve lost Apple Watch, is rescued by police

A woman was rescued from an outhouse toilet after she got stuck in it while trying to retrieve her Apple watch.

A woman was rescued from an awkward situation by first responders after bystanders heard her yelling for help.

First responders were called to the Dixon Lake boat launch on Tuesday morning after a woman was heard screaming for help, Michigan State Police said in a statement. When they arrived at the scene, they found the woman stuck inside an outhouse toilet.

A woman was rescued from an outhouse toilet after she got stuck in it while trying to retrieve her Apple watch.

The woman told authorities she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and lowered herself inside in an attempt to retrieve it when she got stuck and could not get out.

Authorities removed the toilet, and a strap was used to pull the woman out to safety, according to police.

The toilet was removed to hoist the woman out to safety.

MSP spokesman Derrick Carroll told Detroit Free Press the woman had managed to retrieve her watch before her rescue and was not injured. Carroll remarked on the woman's gratitude towards the first responders that saved her.

'Perilously high': 19-year-old daredevil saved after stunt left him dangling from California's tallest bridge

More: Person trapped at the bottom of 100-foot California ravine rescued after 5 days

Meanwhile, authorities have advised the public to refrain from venturing inside the containment area to retrieve lost items as serious injury could occur.

Dixon Lake in Bagley Township is approximately 230 miles northwest of Detroit.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman rescued from outhouse toilet after retrieving lost Apple Watch