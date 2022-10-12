Woman jumps, attacks her father as she’s being prayed over at church, Texas cops say

A woman was arrested after police say she assaulted a family member at a church in Odessa, Texas.

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Odessa Christian Faith Center, where police officers were dispatched for a medical call involving 24-year-old Divina Destiney Bujanda. The victim in the alleged assault, according to the Odessa American and KMID, was Bujanda’s father.

The father took his daughter “to church so they could pray over her,” Odessa police told McClatchy News. But during those prayers, “she jumped up and began attacking him,” the Odessa American reported.

Officers arrived to find church members holding Bujanda down on the floor, KMID reported. She is accused of intentionally kicking a police officer investigating the case.

Police did not state if the officer suffered injuries. Bujanda’s father had “deep” scratches on his arms and was bleeding, local outlets reported.

Bujanda was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and assault of a public servant, according to police.

Jail records show she was released from the Hector County jail on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a $17,500 surety bond.

Man tracks daughter’s phone to church, shoots at teen she’s arguing with, GA cops say

74-year-old father strangled by his daughter dies in hospital, California police say

Dad burned all over his body after daughter throws chemicals on him, Michigan cops say