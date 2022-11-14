Woman jumps from car twice to escape kidnapping in Clayton County

A woman is receiving treatment after escaping a suspected kidnapper, twice. Clayton County Police say they arrested Joseph Oliver Lee.

Lee is accused of having a gun and threatening to kill the victim, according to Clayton County Police.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro on Nov. 11. Investigators say Lee took the victim, her car, and the children inside.

The victim jumped from the car but was caught and put back in the car, according to Clayton County Police.

Investigators say she jumped from the car a second time and got away. Lee took off in the victim’s car with the children inside, police say.

Witnesses called police and Lee was later captured. The children were found with a relative of Lee, safe and unharmed.

The victim suffered a broken ankle, according to police.

Lee is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft by taking - motor vehicle, and cruelty to children.

