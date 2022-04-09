Woman jumps onto hood of car before getting run over in Fresno. A second woman was involved

A heated argument between two women in central Fresno ended with one running over the other — twice.

That’s according to Fresno Police.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. Friday at The Parks at Fig Garden apartment complex in the area of Ashlan and Holt avenues regarding reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying in the parking lot with major injuries and fractures in her limbs and upper torso, according to Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles.

Officers were told by witnesses that the victim and a second woman were in some kind of disturbance in the parking lot.

The victim then jumped onto the hood of the other woman’s car as she was driving away.

Valles said the woman who was driving managed to knock the victim off the hood, then ran her over twice before fleeing the area.

No suspect information was available, but police said the woman driver was seen leaving in a red Hyundai Sonata.

The woman who had jumped onto the car’s hood was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition, Valles said.

Police were still investigating what led up to the incident.