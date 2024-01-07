Woman jumps from second floor window to escape devastating Georgia apartment building fire

Ten people are displaced after a fire ripped through a Georgia apartment building, forcing one woman to jump from a window to safety.

Fire crews in Sandy Springs, Georgia, responded to reports of a fire at around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday at the Rosemont Dunwoody Apartments, Atlanta's WSBTV reported. Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders told NBC affiliate WXIA that no one was injured in the fire, but four of the eight units in the building were destroyed in devastation.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment. Authorities are still investigating what caused the blaze.

Two men help woman trapped on second floor

Fire crews saw heavy smoke when they first arrived to the scene, and Sandy Springs police quickly evacuated residents, WSBTV reported.

One woman, was sitting by her window on the second floor shouting for help because she couldn't breathe. Two brothers helped their neighbor escape through the window.

“There was a woman who was just sitting right by the window, and she was trying to breathe air from the window. We got a blanket, and she just jumped right over, and we caught her,” Yogi Patel, one of the brothers told Atlanta News First.

'I just have to recover from this'

Jose Ramirez, another resident, told the outlet he spent the morning trying to collect any of his belongings that could be salvaged.

“I just have to recover from this,” he said. “Everything is flooded in there. The ceiling is collapsing.”

Ramirez said he was grateful that after hours of searching, he was able to find his cat alive.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the fire, WSBTV reported.

“Buildings can be rebuilt, but lives cannot be restored,” Sanders told the outlet.

