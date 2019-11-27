Woman kept husband’s body in freezer for up to 11 years

The body of a man was found in the freezer of a deceased woman’s home and may have been kept there for over a decade, police say.

The remains of both individuals were found during a welfare check on a 75-year old woman who had not been seen in about two weeks by a building maintenance worker.

The woman, Jeanne Souron-Mathers, was found dead in her bed and Utah police are not treating her death as suspicious.

The body in the freezer was identified as her husband, 69-year old Paul Edwards Mathers. Sgt Jeremy Hansen said it was found completely intact in a chest freezer inside the apartment.

Detectives do not yet know how he died or if his wife was involved in his death, but suspect foul play, reported the Associated Press.

Based on when residents in the apartment complex last saw him, the man’s body could have been in the freezer any between one to 11 years, police said. The autopsy didn't narrow down that time frame, Mr Hansen said.

Mr Hansen told local media there was “no visible trauma” on the woman’s body but both remains were sent to the medical examiner to determine how the man died.

Souron-Mathers lived in the apartment since 2007 in the city of Tooele, which is located about 25 miles west of Salt Lake City.