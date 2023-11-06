Woman who keyed luxury cars parked on pavement blames menopause

Sue Williams, who admitted eight counts of criminal damage, pictured outside court - KMG/SWNS

A woman who keyed several cars in the town where she lived blamed her actions on the menopause.

Sue Williams, 62, took her keys and scratched eight cars belonging to strangers when she went out for walks in Sevenoaks in Kent.

It is believed she caused damage costing at least £8,000 and the court was told the only explanation she could give was that she was feeling menopausal.

She took her keys and as she passed cars which had at least two wheels on the pavement, in most instances, scratched the vehicles right the way along their side panels.

Her damage spree started on March 18 last year where she keyed three cars, one including a white Seat Tarraco which cost £2,776.68 to repair.

Eight days later she started targeting other cars parked on pavements.

On March 26, she keyed a grey Mercedes causing £1,453.66 of damage, Williams then went on to damage four other cars, costing more than £2,000.

She appeared in court on Aug 14, and was later charged with eight counts of criminal damage and admitted all the offences. Sentencing was adjourned.

She returned to Medway magistrates’ court on Oct 25 to hear her fate.

Large scratch along driver’s side

Dylan Bradshaw, prosecuting lawyer, said “The police were called on March 18 at about 4.20pm to a report a large scratch had been made along the entire length of the Seat and the offender was ID’d as the defendant.

“Then there was another report and the Focus had also been keyed and there was a large scratch along the driver’s side.”

Stewart Lewis, Williams’ lawyer, said his client had no previous convictions, and claimed that the only reason Williams keyed all the vehicles was because she may have been menopausal.

He added: “It’s not been identified as such, but something happened in her mind to damage the vehicles.

“They were all parked on the pavement and it restricts people walking on the pavement. They have to go in the road to go around the vehicle.”

Sentencing Williams, magistrates told her she would be placed under curfew for three months, having to stay indoors at her home between 8pm and 6am.

They also ordered she pay back £4,500 to the owners, with three people being awarded £500 each and the other five awarded £600.

